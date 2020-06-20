Three people stabbed to death in park in British town

article

British police say three people were killed in a summer-evening stabbing attack in a park in the town of Reading, and add that it is "not currently being treated as a terrorist incident."

Thames Valley Police says three other people are seriously wounded. The force says a 25-year-old man from the town has been arrested and they are not looking for anyone else.

The force says that "officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East."

