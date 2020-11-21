Three people wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

They were in the street about 6:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing white sedan, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left side while a woman, 30, was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another man, 23, took himself to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

