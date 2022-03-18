Tiffany Borre case: Family of hit-and-run victim file suit against Cook County Sheriff's Department

The family of a hit-and-run victim is suing the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

Tiffany Borre was hit by a car last year in Leyden Township.

Shortly after the collision, the Cook County Sheriff's Department located a vehicle that had damage consistent with the incident and identified a driver. But prosecutors declined to file charges.

The Borre family says they believe a Cook County sheriff’s deputy witnessed the incident, but failed to respond.

"The next step is making sure that this evidence that has been secured is produced to us, making sure that we know what evidence was presented to the state's attorney's office, and to hold everyone accountable," said Stephanie L. White, Borre family attorney.

Attorneys say they have faced several roadblocks in obtaining all the evidence and reports in this case.

The family was also reportedly presented with a waiver asking them to release the sheriff's department from all liability.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department released the following statement.

"The Cook County Sheriff’s Office conducted a complete and thorough criminal investigation into the hit and run incident that led to tragic death of Tiffany Borre. After this investigation, which included the collection of surveillance video, DNA analysis, and other evidence, Police Detectives brought charges against the person they believed was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident. The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to approved charges against that person. The Sheriff’s Office did not destroy, nor is aware of the destruction of any relevant evidence in this case, including video captured on body worn or surveillance cameras or witness statements. The Office sympathizes with the family for the tragedy they have experienced and, through their attorney, has provided the family with numerous videos, witness statements, and reports pursuant to their FOIA requests. Any allegations that Sheriff’s Police did not do everything within their authority to aid the victim or investigate and secure charges in this horrific crime are false."