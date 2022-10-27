TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments

Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law.

According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without notice or consent.

Bytedance has denied any wrongdoing, but chose to settle the lawsuit without going to trial.

TikTok users in Illinois who created videos prior to September 30, 2021, were eligible for a payment.

The deadline to file a claim was March 1, 2022.

The class-action lawsuit totaled $92 million. Based on a screenshot received from a FOX 32 Chicago viewer, recipients of the settlement are receiving $167.04.

When users were filing claims, you chose to receive your payment either by check or electronically through Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, digital MasterCard or direct deposit.

For more information on the lawsuit, click HERE.