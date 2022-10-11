Time running out for Bally's to close deal on casino location in River West

Time is running out for Bally's to close the deal on the location for a casino in River West.

Bally's has until Oct. 25 to buy the Freedom Center Printing Plant.

The Tribune is reporting that Bally's is expected to seal the deal sometime this week.

The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago.

A temporary site is set to open at Medinah Temple before next June.

The permanent location is not set to open before 2026.