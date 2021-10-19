Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya talk highly anticipated 'Dune' premiere

"Dune," widely considered to be one of the greatest science fiction novels ever written, is getting a faithful big screen adaptation on the big screen this weekend – and stars two of the most popular actors on the planet, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

Based on the legendary 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, "Dune" has been an inspiration for storytellers for a generation, including George Lucas’ own science fiction masterpiece ‘Star Wars.’

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to speak with both Zendya and Chalamet about the aspects of this new big screen adaption they wish the novel’s author Frank Herbert could have lived to see.

"I think the scope, the art direction, the visual references – I don’t think they made movies like this in the 1960’s," said Chalamet. "I think he would be blown away. I think just from a technological standpoint, he’d be like ‘Holy ****, how did you guys do this?’"

Zendaya added "Everybody has their own interpretation, when they read a book – you have your own visualization of what you see in your head that never quite matches anybody else’s.

"That would be my question: does this fulfill anywhere close to what your brain saw when you were creating it?"

"Dune" hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday.