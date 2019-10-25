‘Tiniest patients’ in hospital’s NICU decked out in precious costumes for Halloween contest

A hospital in Wisconsin posted photos of several premature babies recovering in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit dressed in adorable costumes for a cute Halloween contest that is bringing joy to their parents — and to the rest of us.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay posted photos of more than a dozen babies in tiny costumes, from burritos to pumpkins, prompting followers to vote for their favorite one on their Facebook page.

The hospital wrote that while everyone can vote for their favorite costume, they think their “tiniest patients” are all winners.

Needless to say, the internet went wild as voting commenced. Thousands of followers have been tasked with the tough decision of picking a winner.

“Taco Bell baby is absolutely amazing and fantastically accurate,” wrote one user in response to baby Ashe, who was dressed up as a burrito — complete with lettuce, tomato and a foil wrapper.

As the competition heats up, burrito baby Ashe appears to be in the lead with twins Miabella and Emberly following closely behind with their popcorn bucket costumes.

Parents of the infants told WLUK that dressing up the babies brings a sense of home to an environment that doesn't always feel comfortable.

Ashe’s mother Carissa said dressing up their son has brought life to a situation that is normally very serious and daunting.

“It’s really nice to have something that’s just fun and gives you a reason to laugh," Carissa said.

Whoever wins the competition, a healthy return home for each infant will be a victory for everyone.

