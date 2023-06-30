5-year-old girl dies after drowning at Tinley Park water park

A five-year-old girl is dead after drowning at White Water Canyon Water Park in Tinley Park Friday afternoon.

At about 3:53 p.m., the Tinley Park Fire Department responded to the water park located at 8221 W. 171st Street for a call of full cardiac arrest.

When first responders arrived, they located Tinley Park-Park District lifeguards performing basic life support, including CPR and AED, on a five-year-old girl, who was unresponsive after being pulled from the pool.

The girl was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time how long the girl was underwater before lifeguards pulled her out of the pool, the fire department said.

No further information was made available.

A spokesperson with the Tinley Park-Park District released the following statement:

Lifeguards with the Tinley Park-Park District initiated a water rescue Friday afternoon at White Water Canyon Water Park. Emergency authorities responded, provided additional emergency assistance, and transported the individual to a hospital. No further information is being released at this time out of respect for the family. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones.