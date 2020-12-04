Tipped over semi-truck shuts down all inbound lanes on I-57 near 125th Street

All inbound lanes of traffic have been shut down on Interstate 57 near 125th Street after a semi-truck tipped over early Friday.

About 1:20 a.m. a semi-truck tipped over near 123rd and 125th Street blocking off all lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

As of 5:30 a.m., drivers were only able to pass on the left shoulder as crews continue to work to clean up the incident.

No injuries were reported, according to state police.