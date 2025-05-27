Toccara Johnson: Chicago woman reported missing from South Side

The Brief Toccara Johnson, 22, was last seen on May 17. She may be in the Oswego area or near South Forrestville Avenue in Chicago. Police say she could be in need of medical attention and are asking for the public’s help.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

What we know:

Toccara Johnson was last seen on May 17 in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators believe she may now be in either the Oswego area or near the 4800 block of South Forrestville Avenue in Chicago.

Johnson is described as a Black woman, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Johnson may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Toccara Johnson | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.