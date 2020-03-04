Toddler dies, 8 injured in West Lawn fire

A 1-year-old girl died Wednesday after a fire gutted a home in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side that also injured seven other people, including an infant and another toddler.

The fire started about 12 a.m. in the attic of a single-family home in the 6000 block of South Kenneth Avenue, police said. Eight people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, police said, while a 2-year-old girl was in critical condition.

A 5-month-old was also hospitalized in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in good condition and went to the hospital for observation.

A 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were critically injured, Langford said. Two women, 40 and 28, were in good condition.

Investigators learned that the home had working fire detectors, but the escape was blocked, Langford said.

The fire appears to have been accidental in nature, police said. The CFD Office of Fire Investigations is still working to learn the exact cause.