Toddler wounded in road-rage shooting remains in 'very critical' condition

A 21-month-old child wounded in a road-rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive remains in critical condition Friday.

A doctor at Lurie Children’s Hospital said Kayden Swann remains in "very critical condition."

"Over the past 24 hours, the patient has remained critically ill but has been starting to demonstrate some improvement in brain function. He continues to require a ventilator to support his breathing and ICU therapies to continue to support his brain during this tenuous period," said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer at Lurie Children’s.

"His mother and grandmother remain by his side and are receiving care from our family life and social work teams to help them manage the trauma the family is experiencing," Malakooti said in a statement "The family has an incredible team behind them, and we support them through this tragic event every step of the way. I would like to thank the media for your continued concern about this little boy and for your respecting the family’s privacy during this time."

Kayden was critically wounded late Tuesday morning as he rode the back seat of a car on Lake Shore Drive. The shooting apparently followed a dispute over one car not letting another car into a lane of traffic just south of Soldier Field, police said.

Gunfire broke out between the cars as they continued to travel north, police said. Kayden was shot in his temple and rushed to the hospital by a bystander. He was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator to protect his brain.