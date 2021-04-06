3-year-old shot on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park, NB lanes closed

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.

Witnesses reported gunfire about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said in a statement.

The car the child was in then crashed in the northbound lanes of the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A female passenger in the car was seen exiting with the child and then being driven by a citizen to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The child, shot in the temple, was going to be transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately released.

The shooting happened the day Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to visit Chicago to speak about COVID-19 vaccine equity.

Northbound Lake Shore Drive was closed in the area as police investigate the shooting.