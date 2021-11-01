Tom Hanks talks starring opposite dog in new film 'Finch'

Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks is pulling on heart strings once again, this time in his new film "Finch" – and he sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton all about it.

In "Finch," Hanks stars at as the title character, a man in a post-apocalyptic future who lives alone with his dog. The character is aware that he is dying, so he builds a robot to ensure that his dog is taken care of when he passes.

In the film, Hanks stars soley opposite a dog and a robot, though working alone is something he’s not unfamiliar with when you think back to his work opposite a volleyball in "Cast Away."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Hanks about what a dog gives you as an actor that a human simply does not.

"You end up losing yourself in a complete fantasy," Hanks said. "It doesn’t always work but on those magic times, you see it all. You imagine it all."

Hanks added about his canine co-star, "I will tell you, Seamus the dog had two great handlers but on occasion, he would sit on my lap and I was just rubbing his belly and grabbing his snout and massaging behind his ears. And I swear he looked up at my and thought ‘You’re not that bad.’"

"Finch" starts streaming on AppleTV+ Friday.