Toy guns trigger real fear in Chicago suburb, police warn

The Brief Suburban police say gel guns that look like real firearms are triggering a spike in 911 calls. A social media "assassination game" has teens using toy guns in public places. Officers warn the confusion could quickly turn dangerous or even deadly.



Police in suburban Lansing are warning about a growing trend involving gel guns, also known as Orbeez guns, that look like real weapons.

Officers said teens are using them in public as part of a social media game, causing panic and an increase in emergency calls. The concern is that someone could mistake the situation for a real threat and respond with deadly force.

What we know:

Gel guns shoot small water-filled pellets and are often compared to paintball or BB guns. But police say many are being altered to look more realistic, with orange safety markings painted over.

That makes it difficult for anyone, especially from a distance, to tell whether the gun is real or fake.

Police said they’ve seen a surge in calls, including one day when officers responded to six separate incidents and recovered eight guns. In another case, a group jumped out of a car and started shooting at another vehicle, prompting witnesses to believe a hijacking was happening.

Police say while the guns are legal for adults, they are seeing younger teens using them in public spaces, which is leading to enforcement action.

Dig deeper:

The trend is being fueled by a social media game known as "assassination," where teens track down friends and shoot them with gel guns in public.

While participants may see it as harmless fun, police say the setting is the issue. When it happens in parks, streets, or parking lots, bystanders have no way of knowing it’s a game.

That confusion can quickly escalate, especially in states like Illinois where concealed carry is legal. Officers warn someone could misinterpret the situation and intervene.

What they're saying:

Sgt. Dana Tatgenhorst with the Lansing Police Department said perception is everything when these guns are used in public.

"Once you bring anything out into the general public, it’s all about perception," Tatgenhorst said. "The general public, from a distance, can’t tell the difference."

He said the trend is already creating panic.

"It’s causing panic out with the citizens," he said, adding that what teens see as a game is leading to real emergency responses.

Tatgenhorst also warned about the worst-case scenario.

"This can go really bad, really quickly," he said. "Maybe a citizen has the wrong idea and tries to intervene… one of these teenagers gets shot or even killed."

What's next:

Police say education is key as the weather warms up, and more kids head outside.

They’re urging parents to talk with their children about the risks of using gel guns in public, stressing that what seems like harmless fun could lead to serious consequences.