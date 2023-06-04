Tracy Burrage: Chicago police say missing man has been located

UPDATE: Chicago police announced late Sunday afternoon that Tracy Burrage had been found.

Chicago police are looking for a man who's been missing since Friday.

Chicago police said Tracy Burrage, 60, was last seen on South Morgan near 64th in Englewood.

Police said it's not known what he was wearing when he disappeared. He may need medical attention.

Burrage is described as Black, with a dark complexion, 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds.

If you have information about Burrage, Chicago police would like to talk with you at 312-747-8380.