Traffic Alert: Monthslong changes coming to Dan Ryan

A major traffic alert Monday night as some big changes are coming to the Dan Ryan, including some that will last through December.

The overnight lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Tuesday. They are all part of the Jane Byrne Interchange project.

“We're basically shifting lanes around to make room for construction of the mainline pavement,” said Steve Travia, engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Travia explains this will allow crews to build the primary lanes of the Dan Ryan in both directions and southbound lanes of the Kennedy.

Inbound traffic approaching Roosevelt Road is supposed to now shift to the left. Just to be clear, this is not a reduction of lanes.

“The number of lanes will stay the same, but we're moving them around and really that's what I want your viewers to understand is that [you should] take it slow. Pay attention to the signs because things may not be where they were the day before,” Travia said.

Drivers will also see the ramp from Roosevelt to the outbound Eisenhower and inbound Ida B. Wells Drive closed until December.

Travia says many of the ramps around the Jane Byrne Interchange will reopen soon.

“Most of the events are going to open by the end of the calendar year this year, and we will be focusing on that main line Kennedy and Ryan have in 2021 and 2022,” Travia said.

He says they are right on schedule. That means by the year 2022, the 400,000 motorists who use the Jane Byrne Interchange every day will have a smooth, delay-free trip.

More changes will come Tuesday night, IDOT says. The outbound Kennedy ramp to Madison will close, and the Taylor Street ramp will reopen on Wednesday.