Traffic alert: Major delays expected on I-57 this weekend

A traffic alert is in effect for this weekend as major travel delays are anticipated along I-57 due to necessary roadwork.

Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to take place, weather permitting, with a focus on the northbound lanes between I-294 and 127th Street. This project is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Travelers should also anticipate southbound closures in the same area. However, at least one lane will be open in each direction throughout the construction process.

To avoid any inconvenience, please plan accordingly and allocate extra time for your travel.