Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway

Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided.

The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute.

Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage has been cleaned up, but traffic is still stop and go.

There is no further information available at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Expect delays.