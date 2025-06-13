Train crashes into semi-truck at La Grange Metra stop

The Brief A train on the BNSF line crashed into a semi-truck at the La Grange Road stop on Friday. At approximately 1:52 p.m., a semi-truck was trying to clear the train tracks at the LaGrange Road stop in LaGrange, Ill. when a train hit the semi-truck's trailer, blocking all three main lines. No injuries were reported, according to BNSF.



A train on the BNSF line crashed into a semi-truck at the La Grange Road stop on Friday.

What we know:

At approximately 1:52 p.m., a semi-truck was trying to clear the train tracks at the La Grange Road stop in La Grange, Ill. when a train hit the semi-truck's trailer, blocking all three main lines.

All inbound and outbound trains were stopped near La Grange Road. Extensive train delays were reported.

No injuries were reported, according to BNSF.

BNSF trains will not operate from Fairview Avenue through Berwyn stops. Trains will operate from Chicago to Berwyn and Aurora through Fairview Avenue until further notice.

Passengers are encouraged to seek alternate transportation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the crash.