Train strikes abandoned car on Evergreen Park tracks

A train hit an abandoned car that was stuck on the rails Friday morning in suburban Evergreen Park.

Around 2:51 a.m., police said a vehicle drove around train barriers near 94th Street and Kedzie Avenue and got stuck on a rail while attempting to cross the tracks. The driver then exited the car without telling police the vehicle was stuck on the tracks.

The car was heavily damaged during the crash but there were no reported injuries. Police are trying to identify the owner of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evergreen Park police at (708) 422-2144.