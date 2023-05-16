Transformers statues unveiled at Navy Pier as "Rise of the Beasts" movie promotion

In an exciting development for Transformers fans, eye-catching statues of the iconic characters are making their appearance in Chicago.

The installation serves as a promotional campaign for the upcoming movie in the series, titled "Rise of the Beasts."

The impressive Transformers statues, currently on a world tour, have found their way to the beloved Navy Pier. The city holds a special connection to the franchise, as several Transformers movies have been filmed on Chicago's streets.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the Transformers saga, the larger-than-life statues add an element of excitement and anticipation to the city's vibrant landscape.

"Rise of the Beats" hits theaters on June 9, 2023.