Chicago firefighters rescued after being trapped in burning South Side home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Jeffery Manor
2 firefighters rescued after floor collapses in Jeffrey Manor fire

Two Chicago firefighters were rescued after a floor collapsed during a residential fire early Tuesday in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

CHICAGO - Four firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a blaze Tuesday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire around 3 a.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of East 100th Street, according to officials.

The second floor of the structure collapsed and two firefighters were trapped, according to CFD. A Mayday response was issued and both firefighters were rescued from the building and were not seriously injured.

In all, four Chicago firefighters were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, fire officials said.

A resident declined treatment at the scene, officials said.

As of 5 a.m., fire officials said the main fire had been extinguished and crews are chasing hotspots.

Four firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a blaze Tuesday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.