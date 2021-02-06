Travel companies offering Super Bowl package with private jet transportation, viewing on superyacht

The Super Bowl is taking flight.

Private jet companies are catering to high-earning power players looking to watch the big game in style — and from a safe social distance.

Massachusetts-based Magellan Jets and superyacht firm IYC are teaming up to bring football fans the chance to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs from their destination of choice as part of its latest VIP Package.

Guests can fly private and enjoy a lavish spread of cocktails and canapes. Then, they’ll transfer to a superyacht when they touch down, to watch the game while sailing around.

The package features sample itineraries – like a Bahamas-bound trip headed from New York to Nassau. The roundtrip excursion, which holds between 8 and 13 passengers, ranges in price from $50,000 to $84,000. Another escape can take passengers from Chicago to Miami, with prices ranging between $58,000 and 90,000, depending on a headcount and the selected jets.

"Once you’ve touched down in your destination, board a gorgeous yacht charter from IYC. Watch this year’s epic Super Bowl showdown in true luxury and comfort as you set sail to your idyllic escape," the companies describe on Magellan Jet’s website.

The website says it ensures "elevated safety protocols," however, it's unclear if travelers need to show proof of a negative COVID test before getting on board.

Viewers everywhere are advised to take caution in the age of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises virtual watch parties to be outdoors and spaced out. They’re also urging continued mask-wearing and staying away from crowded or poorly ventilated spaces in addition to hand washing.

While the price of the elevated game day experience onboard a private jet may be out of budget for the average American, it pales in comparison to what it costs to actually a jet share. Travelers who frequently use private jets can spend up to $550,000 for approximately 50-hours of flight time, and up to $4.4 million for a 400-hour share, according to Forbes Travel Guide.

