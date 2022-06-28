Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis with Kourtney Kardashian by his side: TMZ

New details are emerging after drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported Wednesday the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis following a colonoscopy. The symptoms for pancreatitis include severe belly pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, and rapid heart rate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

The Blink-182 drummer and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning, before he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Barker's wife was seen at Barker's side the whole time, as seen in images from TMZ.

The drummer posted an alarming post on Twitter Tuesday morning saying simply, "God save me.

In an Instagram story Tuesday, Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker posted "Please send your prayers."

Barker and Kardashian got married last month during a ceremony in Italy.