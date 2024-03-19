Treasurer of Palatine elementary school's PTA charged with theft

article

The treasurer of a Palatine elementary school's parent-teacher association is behind bars for allegedly spending over $10,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Melissa Tronina, 41, is charged with one count of theft over $10,000 and less than $100,000, a Class 2 Felony.

The Gray M. Sanborn Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) noticed suspicious activity on their checking account and alerted Palatine police.

After reviewing bank statements, debit card purchases and more, authorities found Tronina, the PTA treasurer, was responsible for over $12,000 in unauthorized purchases from the banking account, police say.

The unauthorized purchases were made between August 2023 and January of 2024.

At the time of her arrest, police say she also had a valid warrant from Cook County for continuing financial crimes.

Tronina was charged Friday and will appear in court on March 20 for a detention hearing.

She was elected as treasurer in August 2023.