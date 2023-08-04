Truck driver killed after crashing into vehicle, concrete median on I-294 in Cook County

A truck driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 294 in Cook County Friday morning.

At about 8:55 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-294 northbound at 167th Street in Hazel Crest for a report of a two-unit crash, involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

According to ISP, the semi-truck struck the passenger vehicle and then struck the left concrete median.

The driver of the semi-truck died at the scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes were shut down until 1:30 p.m.

The left two northbound lanes remain shut down for the crash investigation.