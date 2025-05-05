Truck driver who hit St. Ignatius hockey team bus in 2022 sentenced to prison

The Brief Victor Santos was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2022 DUI crash that injured 20 student-athletes from St. Ignatius College Prep. The crash occurred after Santos ran a red light and hit the team's bus in Indiana. A civil lawsuit is also pending against Santos and multiple transportation companies.



An Indiana judge on Monday sentenced a truck driver to 20 years in prison for a 2022 DUI crash that injured 20 hockey players from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep.

What we know:

Victor Santos, a 60-year-old convicted felon and registered sex offender, pleaded guilty in a Warsaw, Indiana courtroom Monday afternoon as part of a plea agreement. He has been credited with two years already served since his arrest in November 2022.

The crash happened on the night of Nov. 12, 2022, as the St. Ignatius hockey team was returning to its hotel following a tournament in Culver, Indiana. Their bus was making a left turn on a green arrow when Santos ran a red light and slammed into the side of the vehicle.

Victor Santos and the crash scene

At the time of the crash, Santos’ blood alcohol level was measured at 0.13%, nearly twice Indiana’s legal limit. Witnesses reported seeing his truck swerving on the highway and reaching speeds of more than 90 miles per hour. Investigators said Santos made no attempt to slow down or avoid the bus.

All 23 players and two coaches were hospitalized, with some students taken to a trauma center due to the severity of their injuries.

Santos was initially charged with 26 felony counts, including causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Victims and their families were in the courtroom Monday to deliver emotional impact statements before the sentencing.

Dig deeper:

In addition to being a registered sex offender for a 1999 conviction in New York, Santos previously faced charges in Indiana related to violations of federal motor carrier safety rules. He was also accused of failing to register under the Unified Carrier Registration system.

What's next:

In addition to the criminal case, Santos and several transportation companies are facing a 98-count civil lawsuit filed by 18 injured students, their parents, and two coaches.

The lawsuit names Uber Freight LLC, N&V Trucking Express LLC, Barnes Transportation 11 LLC, and the hockey team's bus driver — accusing them of negligence and disregard for the safety of passengers.

That case is still pending.