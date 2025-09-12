Trump pivots, will send National Guard to Memphis instead of Chicago

The Brief President Trump announced Friday he will send the National Guard to Memphis instead of Chicago. The switch-up comes after protests and pushback from Illinois leaders.



President Donald Trump said Friday he will send the National Guard to Memphis to address crime, shifting plans away from Chicago after pushback from Illinois leaders.

What we know:

Trump made the announcement during an interview on Fox News, saying he "would have preferred going to Chicago" but described the city as "hostile" with "professional agitators."

Both Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson opposed the idea of a deployment there.

Instead, Trump said Memphis, Tennessee, leaders are on board: "The mayor is happy" and "the governor is happy." The city's mayor is a Democrat, and the state's governor is a Republican.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he signs executive orders during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed e Expand

Trump added that Memphis is "deeply troubled" and promised to "fix that just like we did Washington," where he previously sent National Guard troops and increased federal law enforcement.

The backstory:

Since taking office in January, Trump has sent the Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and openly floated sending troops to other Democratic-led cities, including Chicago and Baltimore. He has argued the moves are needed to crack down on crime.

Following the federal surge in D.C., the Trump administration and Mayor Muriel Bowser – a Democrat – both reported the city saw a sharp decline in crime.

Operation Midway Blitz

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security this week launched "Operation Midway Blitz," a new enforcement initiative targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records in the Chicago area.

DHS said the effort is named for Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old Illinois woman killed in January in a drunk driving crash. Authorities said the driver was a Guatemalan national in the country illegally.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said sanctuary policies in Illinois "allow [illegal immigrants] to roam free and terrorize innocent Americans without consequence." She said recent arrests in Chicago have included "pedophiles, rapists, abusers, armed robbers, and other violent thugs."

Featured article

Sen. Dick Durbin called the effort "a waste of money" that "stokes fear."

What we don't know:

Trump said the National Guard deployment in Memphis is forthcoming, though no specific timeline was announced.