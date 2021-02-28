Trump's first post-presidential speech will close out CPAC 2021

Donald Trump ended his last presidential speech on Jan. 20 by saying "we will see you soon."

A little more than a month later, Trump is set to deliver the first speech of his post-presidential life, closing out the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s return to the public eye comes at a time in which the Republican Party is still searching for its identity since the end of his presidency.

RELATED: CPAC schedule: Who is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida

Some Republicans, such as Rep. Liz Cheney, have been vocally opposed to Trump maintaining a grip on the party. When asked if Trump should be speaking at CPAC, the Wyoming Republican said it was up to organizers, but she has been clear on her views on the former president since the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which has been blamed on Trump.

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Feb. 29, 2020, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Expand

Advertisement

"I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said.

Even so, a large portion of the party has demonstrated loyalty to Trump since he departed the White House. And this year’s CPAC event has acted as a revolving door of Trump loyalists.

Aside from the gold-colored statue of Trump’s face rolling about the halls, the lineup featured speeches from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley — who continued to echo Trump talking points.

Much of the conference has been dedicated to the repeatedly debunked claims of widespread election fraud in last year’s election. Courts and election officials spent the bulk of the lame-duck session disproving such claims.

RELATED: CPAC 2021: Trump allies push his continued dominance in GOP, false fraud claims

Still, a large mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 chanting "Fight for Trump" and "Stop the steal."

A week later, the House of Representatives impeached Trump again — this time for incitement of insurrection.

He avoided conviction in the Senate trial, but seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict. None of them were invited to CPAC this year, and neither were the House Republicans who voted to impeach.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who regularly attends CPAC, was also not at this year’s event.

Although he voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, McConnell immediately followed the acquittal by publicly chastising Trump, laying the blame at his feet.

"There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day," McConnell said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.