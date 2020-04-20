TV thrown from window of Loop hotel

article

Police are investigating after someone threw a television out the window of a high-rise hotel Monday in the Loop.

Someone threw the TV and two lamps from an open 15th-floor window shortly before 3 a.m. at the hotel in the first block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police.

The Residence Inn Chicago Downtown/Loop is located in that block at 11 S. LaSalle.

No injuries were reported, according to police. The suspect ran away and no one is in custody as detectives conduct a property damage investigation.