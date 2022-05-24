Two 12-year-olds charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square

Two 12-year-old boys are facing charges in an attempted carjacking Monday in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The boys, who have not been identified due to their age, were arrested moments after trying to take a vehicle by force from a 31-year-old woman in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street, police said.

They were each charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, officials said.

The boys are due in juvenile court Tuesday.

Chicago police said more than half of suspects arrested for carjacking this year are juveniles.

No additional information was immediately available.