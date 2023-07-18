Two-alarm fire tears through Edgewater businesses

A multi-alarm fire broke out along a stretch of businesses Tuesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The fire is believed to have started around 12:30 a.m. at Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar, 1100 W. Thorndale Ave. It spread to several other businesses lining the street.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the first floor and no residences were impacted.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.