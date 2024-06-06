Two arrests made in I-57 road rage shooting that left driver injured

article

Two men are behind bars following a recent road rage shooting on I-57 that left one driver injured.

Tayvon Green-Powe, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony, in connection with the road rage shooting.

A second suspect, Kraig Payne, 25, was also arrested for his role in the incident and is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, a Class 4 felony, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to Illinois State Police.

Their charges stem from a shooting that occurred just after 10:05 p.m. June 3 on I-57 northbound, south of 111th Street.

Police found that a red Chevrolet Impala had rear-ended a Toyota RAV-4 and both vehicles were pulled over on the side of the road.

The driver of the Toyota got out of their vehicle when the driver of the Chevrolet pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds, police said.

The Toyota driver was struck by the gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with injuries, according to ISP. The driver of the Chevrolet sped away from the scene before officers arrived.

A day later, on June 4, state police found the Chevrolet, Payne and Powe at a home in Harvey. Both of the men were taken into custody.

During the investigation, police found several guns in Payne's possession during his arrest. He was later identified as the shooter, ISP said.

Both of the men were taken to the Riverdale Police Department on June 5, where they await their first court appearance.