Two Chicago-area men inducted into White Castle Hall of Fame

Wednesday was a special day for Nick Brow, of Schaumburg, and Don Clelland, of Lombard.

Both men are among 11 new members of the prestigious "Cravers Hall of Fame" at White Castle's Columbus headquarters.

Since 2001, the century-old slider chain has been inducting its most rabid fans who submit the best White Castle stories.

"There was a really bad blizzard out. I was at my friend's house. It was two in the morning and instead of going home, I was like, ‘who wants to go to White Castle?’" said Brow.

It took Brow nearly an hour to get to the White Castle, which was just a little more than a mile away.

"The roads were unplowed. My windshield wipers were laboring," he said.

Then, his car window froze shut, forcing Brow to order outside.

"It was freezing and I was wet from the snow," Brow said. "A mile trip turned into an hour and a half to get the sliders. But it was worth it. Totally worth it, and it got me in the Hall of Fame."

Clelland and his girlfriend Monica enjoyed Valentine's Day at White Castle so much, he proposed to her there.

His friends hid in the bathroom with a vintage brown tux for the magic moment.

"Did a quick change, came back out, started playing the music and proposed to her at the White Castle," Clelland said.

She said yes and now they're raising their boys on sliders.

"I found the right woman that could appreciate both White Castle and the ridiculous humor of being proposed to at the White Castle," Clelland said.

Also being inducted – the old White Castle in Whiting, Ind., which was replaced after 88 years in 2023.

As part of their induction, both Nick and Don get giant Crave cases of little burgers, White Castle merchandise and a story that will be hard to swallow.