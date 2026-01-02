Two Chicago-area teens get rare moment on Blackhawks ice through Make-A-Wish

The Brief Aubrey Meloy, 13, and John "JT" Byers, 16, both living with serious medical conditions, skated during the Chicago Blackhawks’ closed morning skate on New Year’s Day through Make-A-Wish Illinois. Wearing full gear, the teens joined players on the ice, taking shots and sharing laughs, briefly stepping away from routines centered on treatments and physical limitations. The experience highlighted how wish programs rely on community support and remain in growing demand as more children live longer with complex medical conditions.



The United Center was quiet when Aubrey Meloy stepped onto the ice on New Year’s Day.

There was no crowd and no music. Skates cut into fresh ice inside a building that is usually loud and full.

Aubrey, 13, lives in Joliet. She has a serious heart condition and an implanted defibrillator that monitors her heart and can correct dangerous rhythms. The device shapes her daily life. Physical activity requires planning, fatigue is closely monitored, and some activities common for other children are restricted.

Nearby was John "JT" Byers, 16, who lives with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. His days often include breathing treatments and medications.

Illnesses that are minor for others can become serious quickly, making exposure and rest constant considerations.

That morning, both teens were on NHL ice during the Chicago Blackhawks’ morning skate.

What we know:

They were there through Make-A-Wish Illinois. Morning skate is typically closed to the public, with players preparing quietly before fans arrive. Aubrey and JT were invited onto the rink.

Wearing full gear, they skated alongside players. They took shots, missed some and laughed. For a short time, their routines were not centered on treatments or limits. They were part of the preparation.

For JT, hockey has long been something to focus on beyond medical care. His family said the sport has provided motivation even when playing required extra effort.

For Aubrey, hockey is tied to family. Her late father loved the Blackhawks and shared that love with her. Watching games together became part of how they spent time.

Parents watched from behind the glass as the empty arena filled with the sounds of sticks and pucks. Blackhawks players said afterward that the teens brought a different energy to the skate. The head coach joked that he noticed how comfortable they looked.

By game time that night, the United Center was full again. Aubrey and JT were back in the stands, watching the Blackhawks play. Earlier that day, they had been on the ice.

What's next:

Make-A-Wish Illinois said wishes like this rely on donations, volunteers and partnerships. The organization said people can help by donating, fundraising or referring a child who may be eligible.

Demand for wishes continues to grow as more children live longer with serious medical conditions.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX 32's Terrence Lee.



