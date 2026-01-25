Two displaced after chimney fire in unincorporated Marengo: officials

The Brief Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire Saturday evening in unincorporated Marengo, finding flames near the chimney on the second floor. The fire was extinguished in about 35 minutes, but the home was left uninhabitable and two adults were displaced. One resident was hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation, and the cause remains under investigation.



Two people were displaced after a house fire in unincorporated Marengo on Saturday, according to The Harvard Fire Protection District.

What we know:

Around 6:37 p.m., firefighters responded to the 900 block of Echo Trial in unincorporated Marengo for a report of a two-story house fire. Crews found a fire on the second floor in the ceiling near the chimney.

Due to subzero temperatures, the potential for the fire to extend, and the rural location, the incident was upgraded to request additional resources.

The fire was extinguished within about 35 minutes, although an investigation continues for two extra hours.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Harvard Fire Protection District)

The home sustained smoke and water damage throughout and is considered uninhabitable until repairs can be finished. Two adults were displaced from the fire.

One resident was transported to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation. No major injuries were reported.

The Harvard Fire Protection District is reminding residents to have their chimneys regularly cleaned and inspected to prevent fires and other issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.