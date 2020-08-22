Two hurricanes likely to hit Louisiana next week

article

Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

One is dumping rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, while the other is pushing through the gap between Cuba and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The latest projection from the U.S. National Hurricane Center points to Tropical Storms Laura and Marco both approaching Louisiana at or close to hurricane force just two days apart next week.

Hurricane researchers say two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900.

