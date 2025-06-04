Two Indiana men fired shots from apartment window, now facing felony charges: police

The Brief Police responded to reports of gunfire early June 1 and saw a green laser and a shot fired from a Michigan City apartment window. A SWAT team was called in; officers recovered two handguns, two rifles, and ammo after obtaining a search warrant. Lennon Houghtaling, 19, and Ryder Lechtanski, 18, were arrested and face felony criminal recklessness charges, police said.



Two men are facing felony charges after police say they fired gunshots out of a Michigan City apartment window early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to reports of a gunshot near 403 Chicago St., according to the Michigan City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they observed a green laser coming from an apartment window.

Authorities said the laser appeared to be attached to a firearm. A short time later, a gunshot was fired from the same window.

Police set up a perimeter around the building and called in a SWAT team. After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the apartment and recovered two handguns — one equipped with a green laser sight — along with two rifles and ammunition.

No injuries were reported.

Arrests Made :

Lennon Houghtaling, 19, who lives in the apartment, and Ryder Lechtanski, 18, were identified as the individuals responsible for firing the shots, police said.

Both men were arrested on probable cause for criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, authorities said. Their bond was set at $15,000 cash only.