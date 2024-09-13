Two juveniles hospitalized after suburban hit-and-run, person of interest in custody

The Brief Two juveniles are hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle that ran a stop sign in a suburban intersection. The vehicle, described as a white Toyota Camry or Lexus ES320, was speeding at the time of the crash. A person of interest is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.



Editor's note: The sound in the video is not from the crash. Rather, police said they believe it is a noise that came from a nearby school when a janitor was throwing the trash in a dumpster, when the lid slammed shut.

Two juveniles are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle that ran a stop sign while they were biking through a suburban intersection, Northlake police said.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in Northlake.

A white vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Camry or a Lexus ES320, with chrome rims, tinted windows and a sunroof, was speeding westbound on Lyndale, approaching Roy, when it hit the juveniles, who were riding northbound on Lyndale, police said.

Authorities said the vehicle ignored a stop sign at Lyndale and Roy, hitting both juveniles as they rode through the intersection.

As of Friday, police said both of the juveniles are hospitalized with injuries. Further details about their conditions are unknown.

A person of interest in connection with the crash is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.