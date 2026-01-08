The Brief Two masked suspects broke into a Chicago-area restaurant and stole cash from an ATM, authorities said. The burglary happened about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North River Road; the suspects remain at large.



Two suspects are on the run after breaking into a Chicago-area restaurant and stealing cash from an ATM, according to authorities.

What we know:

The burglary occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, at a restaurant in the 700 block of North River Road, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Two masked suspects wearing gloves forced their way into the business and broke into an ATM inside, authorities said. The suspects fled with cash from the machine.

Two masked suspects on the run after cash grab at Chicago-area restaurant, sheriff says (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

No additional details about the suspects or the incident have been released. The name of the restaurant was not disclosed.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 708-865-4896.