Two men die in murder-suicide in Indian Head Park

Two men died Saturday in a murder-suicide in southwest suburban Indian Head Park.

Phillip Stasi, 42, stabbed 75-year-old Ronald Stasi to death Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Chocise Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Afterward, he turned the knife on himself.

An autopsy Sunday ruled Phillip Stasi’s death a suicide and Ronald Stasi’s death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. The cause of death in both cases was multiple sharp force injuries.

Indian Head Park police did not immediately return a request for details.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night, or chat online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.