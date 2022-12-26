Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup
CHICAGO - Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood.
The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings at about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
The third robber has not been found.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his right wrist, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.