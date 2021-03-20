Two men shot, 1 fatally in Douglas neighborhood on South Side

Two men were shot, one fatally Saturday afternoon in Douglas on the South Side.

About 3:05 p.m., the men, 27 and 31, were in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue when they heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the back and torso, and was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Darrell Holiday Jr.

The 31-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Chicago police are investigating.

