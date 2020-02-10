Two men try to kidnap 15-year-old girl in suburbs: police

A 15-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping Saturday in west suburban Wheaton.

She was walking about noon near Harrison Avenue and Cherry Street when two men between 40 and 50 years old drove up in a vehicle and asked if she wanted a ride home, Wheaton police said in a statement.

She declined and ran, police said. The vehicle was an older-model SUV with a roof rack, similar to a Lexus RX450.

Anyone with information was asked to call Wheaton police at 630-260-2161.