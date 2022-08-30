Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid

Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Both of the men went to a nearby firehouse for assistance, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The 31-year-old was shot in the hip and the 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm, police said. They were both taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.