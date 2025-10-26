Two men wounded in Grand Crossing shooting: police

The Brief Two men, ages 66 and 70, were shot Sunday morning while standing outside a business in the 800 block of E. 79th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said multiple suspects exited a dark-colored Jeep SUV and opened fire, hitting the 66-year-old in the wrist, chest, and groin, and the 70-year-old in the buttocks. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital; the suspects fled in the SUV, and no arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



Two men were injured in a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A 66-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were outside a business in the 800 block of E. 79th Street around 10:45 a.m.

Multiple offenders exited a dark-colored Jeep SUV and approached the victims. They pulled out guns and started firing at the victims.

The 66-year-old was hit in the right wrist, chest, and groin. The 70-year-old was struck in the buttocks.

Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. The 66-year-old was reported in critical condition, while the other was in fair condition.

The suspects fled the scene in the Jeep SUV.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.