Two men wounded in Grand Crossing shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
A 66-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were outside a business in the 800 block of E. 79th Street around 10:45 a.m.
Multiple offenders exited a dark-colored Jeep SUV and approached the victims. They pulled out guns and started firing at the victims.
The 66-year-old was hit in the right wrist, chest, and groin. The 70-year-old was struck in the buttocks.
Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. The 66-year-old was reported in critical condition, while the other was in fair condition.
The suspects fled the scene in the Jeep SUV.
No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.