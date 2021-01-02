Two more employees at Cook County Chief Judge's office get sick, bringing total to 237

Two more employees of the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

One of the employees is an Official Court Reporter at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, and the other is a pretrial officer in the Adult Probation Department at the Criminal Courthouse Administration Building, 2650 S. California Ave., the judge’s office said.

The total number of employees who have contracted COVID-19 now stands at 237, including 18 judges, the judge’s office said.

Authorities have contacted any close contacts of the employees who tested positive and are deep-cleaning the affected areas, the judge’s office said.