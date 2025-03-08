Two shot, in grave condition, after West Side alley shooting, police say

The Brief Two people are in grave condition after being shot multiple times in an alley on the West Side Saturday evening. The victims, a man and a woman, were shot by an unknown offender in the 3500 block of W. Polk. The investigation is ongoing, with no details released on the victims or suspect(s).



Two people are in grave condition after being shot multiple times in an alley on Chicago's West Side Saturday evening, authorities said.

Double Shooting on West Side

What we know:

The incident occurred at 5:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of W. Polk.

A man and woman were in an alley when they were shot multiple times by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot once in the head and the woman was shot in the head and left leg, police said. They were both transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are in grave condition.

What's next:

Further details on the victims or suspect(s) have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.