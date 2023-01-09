2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County

Two people were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver early Monday in north suburban unincorporated Gurnee.

About 4 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 41, half a mile north of Stearns School Road, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The Nissan struck a northbound Ford Edge driven by a 54-year-old North Chicago man and burst into flames, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The 54-year-old man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigation Team is investigating.